 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Marlyn J. Humphrey, 88, of Iowa Falls, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at his Iowa Falls residence. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.

Marylou Rice, 92, of Ackley, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Researchers warn that eye damage caused by screen time can be deadly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News