COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Diane Kay Bushbaum, 68, of Hampton, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Hampton.

Overna “Tootie” Card, 92, of Hampton, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Franklin General Hospital, Hampton. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Hampton.

Mary L. McBride, 77, of Oelwein, died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at MercyOne Care Center, Oelwein. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.

