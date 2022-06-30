 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Paulette L. Foss, 74, of Sheffield, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Sheffield Care Center. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Sheffield.

Marlene K. Harkin, 79, of Fairbank, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Caldwell, Texas. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.

Anna Mae Ryan, 92, of Oelwein, died on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Oelwein Health Care Center. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.

Marlene E. Thurman, 84, of Waverly, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Birdee Cottage, Waterloo. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.

