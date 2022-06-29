 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Courier is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Community Bank and Trust

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

James Baldwin, 82, of Iowa Falls, died Monday, June 27, 2022 at Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.

Kenneth Boyce, 75, of Waterloo, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Northcrest Specialty Care. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.

Diana Dee Knauf, 67, of Boone, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at her home in Boone. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.

Evalyne L. Pilchard, 78, of Iowa Falls, died Monday, June 27, 2022 at Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.

Kathy Ann Ritenour, 63, of Waterloo died June 27, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospital. Arrangements: Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Five summer vacation destinations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News