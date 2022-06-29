COURIER DEATH NOTICES

James Baldwin, 82, of Iowa Falls, died Monday, June 27, 2022 at Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.
Kenneth Boyce, 75, of Waterloo, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Northcrest Specialty Care. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Diana Dee Knauf, 67, of Boone, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at her home in Boone. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.
Evalyne L. Pilchard, 78, of Iowa Falls, died Monday, June 27, 2022 at Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.
Kathy Ann Ritenour, 63, of Waterloo died June 27, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospital. Arrangements: Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories.
