Timothy Edward Dow, 61, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, March 20, 2023, at his home. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

Betty Jean Hunck, 91, died on Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Western Home Deery Suites in Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Vance E. Kiple, 69, of Waterloo, died Monday, March 20, 2023, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service.

Joel G. Kowalsky, 76, of La Porte City, died Friday, March 24, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke, La Port City.

Linda Black Moore, 75, of Toledo and Greenville, NC, died Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Sunny Hill Care Center in Tama. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Robert L. Preuss, 87, of Independence, died on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, Arrangements: Reiff Family Center.