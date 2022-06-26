 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Vivian Elizabeth Wenthe, 94, of Fredericksburg, died Friday, June 24, 2022, at Whispering Willows Community in Fredericksburg. Arrangements: Hugeback—Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Fredericksburg.

