Kay S. Pittman, 83, of Independence, Iowa, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at UnityPoint – Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Mary Lou Prusha, 87, of Toledo, died Monday, April 10, 2023 at Mercy One Medical Center in Waterloo. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Gregory A. “Greg” Zabel, 59, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo.
