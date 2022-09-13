 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

James “Jim” D. Lindner, 88, of Waverly, died Friday, September 9, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Arrangements:Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.

Rodney Eugene Muller, 67, of Hampton, died Friday, September 9, 2022, in rural Hampton. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Dumont.

Paul James Prusha, 93, of Amana, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

