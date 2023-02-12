Katherine Ahrabi-Fard, 82, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Pinnacle Specialty Care. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.
James “Jim” Allen Baysinger, 77, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at his home. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.
Sally Ives, 59, of Oelwein, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at her home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
Richard J. Kimmerle, 44, of Jesup, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Arrangements: White Funeral Home of Independence.
Randall “Randy” D. Kreger, 61, of Charles City, died Thursday, February 9, 2023 at home. Arrangements: Fullerton Funeral Home.
Carol L. Strawn, 74, of Arlington, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Arlington.
David R. Thornton, 90, died Monday, February 6, 2023, in Reinbeck. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.
