COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Karlene Gayle Armajo, “A nwi sa e ga”, formerly of Tama, died Friday, December 30, 2022, at Banner Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Robert “Bob” Alan Kidd, 61, of Elk Run Heights, died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.
LaVon E. Lohmann, 92, of Independence, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory, Independence.
Bennie G. Schipper, 96, of Ackley, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Inc., Iowa Falls.
Michael “Mike” James Steele, 61, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.
Wallace J. Taylor, 93, of Waterloo, died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Pinnacle Specialty Care, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Home on 4th Street.
