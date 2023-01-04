 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Karlene Gayle Armajo, “A nwi sa e ga”, formerly of Tama, died Friday, December 30, 2022, at Banner Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Robert “Bob” Alan Kidd, 61, of Elk Run Heights, died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.

LaVon E. Lohmann, 92, of Independence, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory, Independence.

Bennie G. Schipper, 96, of Ackley, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Inc., Iowa Falls.

Michael “Mike” James Steele, 61, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.

Wallace J. Taylor, 93, of Waterloo, died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Pinnacle Specialty Care, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Home on 4th Street.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Intel debuts 'world's fastest mobile processor'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News