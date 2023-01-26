 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Allen Barkhausen, 70, of Waverly, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at his home. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.

Darlee “Rudy” Newhoff, 85, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at UnityPointHealth – Allen Memorial. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.

