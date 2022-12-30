COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Kimberline K. Endelman, 61, of Shell Rock, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Shell Rock Health Care Center. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes.
Grocee “Mighty Gro” Hart, 85, of Waterloo, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at Martin Health Center of Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Locke Funeral services.
Paul Andrew Upah, 85, of Marshalltown, formerly of Tama, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Iowa River Hospice Home, Marshalltown. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Doris Helen Zangerle, 88, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022, At MercyOne, Waterloo. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.
