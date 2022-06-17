 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Wanda Lou Akers, 82, of Grundy Center, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Arrangements: Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center.

Doris Carlson, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

Thomas Leahy, 66, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Mary Greeley Medical Center, Ames. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Inexpensive upgrades that increase your home's value

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News