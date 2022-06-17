COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Wanda Lou Akers, 82, of Grundy Center, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Arrangements: Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center.
Doris Carlson, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.
Thomas Leahy, 66, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Mary Greeley Medical Center, Ames. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.
