COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Robert Neil “Bob” Alexander, 84, of Tama, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at UnityPoint Health-Grinnell Regional Medical Center. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Debra “Deb” Barkhausen Becker, 68, of Nashua, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Waverly Health Center. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Home.
William L. “Bill” Hoover, 49, of Oelwein, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.
Timothy Todd Miller, 58, formerly of Oran and Cedar Falls, died October 23, 2022 at his home. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.
Larry Montandon, 78, of Dows, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his home. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.
