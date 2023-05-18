George Dougan, 75, of Iowa Falls, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his home, Arrangements: Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.
Sophilia Jayne Keahna “Mattinokea”, 57, of Tama, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Iowa River Hospice Home in Marshalltown. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Larry Dean Lindaman, 88, of Evansdale, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
Diane M. Schmidtke, 82, of Oelwein, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Grandview Healthcare Center in Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.