George Dougan, 75, of Iowa Falls, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his home, Arrangements: Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.

Sophilia Jayne Keahna “Mattinokea”, 57, of Tama, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Iowa River Hospice Home in Marshalltown. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Larry Dean Lindaman, 88, of Evansdale, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Diane M. Schmidtke, 82, of Oelwein, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Grandview Healthcare Center in Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.