COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Robert L. Freesemann, 85, of Allison, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.
Kent McIntyre, 87, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.
Rilla Jo Pabst, 85, of Grundy Center, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Arlington Place, Grundy Center. Arrangements: Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel, Grundy Center.
Charlotte “Jeannine” Reams, 82, of Charles City, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at her home. Arrangements: Fullerton Funeral Home, Charles City.
Jack E. Walker, 93, of Iowa City, formerly of Tama, died Thursday, July 21, 2022 in his Iowa City apartment. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
