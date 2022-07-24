 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Robert L. Freesemann, 85, of Allison, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.

Kent McIntyre, 87, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

Rilla Jo Pabst, 85, of Grundy Center, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Arlington Place, Grundy Center. Arrangements: Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel, Grundy Center.

Charlotte “Jeannine” Reams, 82, of Charles City, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at her home. Arrangements: Fullerton Funeral Home, Charles City.

Jack E. Walker, 93, of Iowa City, formerly of Tama, died Thursday, July 21, 2022 in his Iowa City apartment. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 70: 3 of the worst hidden travel fees and how to avoid them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News