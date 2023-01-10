COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Vera Ruth (Straw) Bunger, 101, of Lakewood, Colorado, formerly of Waverly, and New Hampton, IA, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Mapleton Care Center, Lakewood, Colorado. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.
Carl R. Johnson, 82, of Charles City, died Friday, January 6, 2023, at his home. Arrangements: Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home.
Agnes A. Parkinson, 86, of Oelwein, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.
Fannie Mae Rover, 93, of Hampton, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.
William J. “Bill” Welch, 81, of Winthrop, died Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Strawberry Point Lutheran Home. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes—Winthrop
