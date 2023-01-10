 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Vera Ruth (Straw) Bunger, 101, of Lakewood, Colorado, formerly of Waverly, and New Hampton, IA, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Mapleton Care Center, Lakewood, Colorado. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.

Carl R. Johnson, 82, of Charles City, died Friday, January 6, 2023, at his home. Arrangements: Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home.

Agnes A. Parkinson, 86, of Oelwein, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.

Fannie Mae Rover, 93, of Hampton, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.

William J. “Bill” Welch, 81, of Winthrop, died Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Strawberry Point Lutheran Home. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes—Winthrop

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert tips to beat the winter blues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News