COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Frank J. Fenner Jr., 86, of Independence, formally of Jesup, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living Center, Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home and Crematory, Independence.
Calvin J Geiger, 95, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Thuesen Cottage, Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service.
Danielle Jennings, 43, of Iowa Falls, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Mayo Clinic, Rochester. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Iowa Falls.
Ervin Henry Meyer, 94, of Aplington, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Waverly Health Center, Waverly. Arrangements: Redman Funeral & Cremation Services – Aplington Chapel.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.