COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Frank J. Fenner Jr., 86, of Independence, formally of Jesup, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living Center, Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home and Crematory, Independence.

Calvin J Geiger, 95, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Thuesen Cottage, Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service.

Danielle Jennings, 43, of Iowa Falls, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Mayo Clinic, Rochester. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Iowa Falls.

Ervin Henry Meyer, 94, of Aplington, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Waverly Health Center, Waverly. Arrangements: Redman Funeral & Cremation Services – Aplington Chapel.

