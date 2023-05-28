Darlene Marie Husak, 90, of Toledo, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Sunny Hill Care Center in Tama. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Barbara R. Olmedo, 63, of Oelwein, died Friday, May 26, 2023, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.
Paul Louie Sells, 85, of Grundy Center, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Creekside Living in Grundy Center. Arrangements: Engelkes Abels Funeral Home.
Loreen “Lorrie” Carol Smith, 70, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service.
