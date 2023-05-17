Mary Ann Graham, of La Porte City, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Bickford Cottages in Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Locke in La Porte City.

James A. Raymond aka Ruby James Knight, 68, of Waterloo died Thursday, May 11, 202.3 at home. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Willie R. Stewart, 70, of Waterloo, died Friday, May 12, 2023, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service.

James “Jim” K. Wood, 73, of Waterloo, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, in his home. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.

Marlis Jene Wrage, 94, of Dysart, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. Arrangements: Overton Funeral Home in Dysart.