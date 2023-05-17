Mary Ann Graham, of La Porte City, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Bickford Cottages in Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Locke in La Porte City.
James A. Raymond aka Ruby James Knight, 68, of Waterloo died Thursday, May 11, 202.3 at home. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
Willie R. Stewart, 70, of Waterloo, died Friday, May 12, 2023, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service.
James “Jim” K. Wood, 73, of Waterloo, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, in his home. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.
Marlis Jene Wrage, 94, of Dysart, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. Arrangements: Overton Funeral Home in Dysart.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.