COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Arthur D. Bowden, 46, of Lamont, died Monday, December 7, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Lamont.

Faye Ann Dostart, 72, of Waterloo, died Saturday, January 1, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Robert A. Kellner, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Martin Suites in Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.

A. Manley Orum, 93, of Waterloo, died Saturday, January 1, 2022. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Myrna J. Schumacher, 74, of Denver, died Monday, January 3, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospital. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Home.

Steve Thuesen, 67, of Cedar Falls, died January 1, 2022 at his home. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.

