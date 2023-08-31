Randall L. “Randy” Renfrow, 72, of Oelwein, Iowa, died Monday, August 28, 2023, at his home. Arrangements with Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
Marilyn Rima, age 93, of Decorah, Iowa passed away on August 27, 2023, at Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah, IA. Arrangements with Helms Funeral Homes, Decorah.
Karl E. Haugen, 81, of Cedar Falls, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Monday, August 28, 2023. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.