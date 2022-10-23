 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Nancy Rae Abbott, 89, died Thursday, October 20, 2022. Arrangements: Phillips Funeral Home in Vinton.

Charlotte Donelson, 76, died Friday, October 14, 2022 in Texas. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.

Rowwena Mia Durnin, 36, of Keystone, died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama.

Debra “Debbie” Taylor-Jensen, 50, of Waterloo, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Locke Garden View Chapel.

Carol Williams, 83, of Steamboat Rock, died Friday, October 21, 2022 at Grundy County Memorial Hospital. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.

Darlene Faye Youngman, 88, of Urbandale, formerly of Toledo, died Friday, October 21, 2022 at Urbandale Health Care Center. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Data literacy is becoming necessary in everyday life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News