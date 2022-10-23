COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Nancy Rae Abbott, 89, died Thursday, October 20, 2022. Arrangements: Phillips Funeral Home in Vinton.
Charlotte Donelson, 76, died Friday, October 14, 2022 in Texas. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.
Rowwena Mia Durnin, 36, of Keystone, died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama.
Debra “Debbie” Taylor-Jensen, 50, of Waterloo, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Locke Garden View Chapel.
Carol Williams, 83, of Steamboat Rock, died Friday, October 21, 2022 at Grundy County Memorial Hospital. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.
Darlene Faye Youngman, 88, of Urbandale, formerly of Toledo, died Friday, October 21, 2022 at Urbandale Health Care Center. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home.
