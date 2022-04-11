 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Rena Sue Schmitz, 74, of Quasqueton, died Friday, April 8, 2022. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory, Winthrop.

