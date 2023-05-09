Llana Jean Bennett, 59, of Waterloo, formerly of Montour, died Sunday, May 7, 2023 at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Donald R. Clevenger Sr., 88, of Strawberry Point, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.

Duane Kress, 65, of Independence, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.

Burton R. Moore, 89, of Hazleton, died Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.

Clyde “Smitty” Roger Smith, 89, of Independence, died Thursday, May 4, 2023, at his home. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.

Dorothy L. Tollman, 92, of Iowa City, died September 30, 2022, Tucson, Arizona. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.

Carol Ann Wilberding, 80, of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.

Geraldine “Gerry” Williams, 93, of Independence, died May 2, 2023, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living Center in Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.