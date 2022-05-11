 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Donald Ralph MacMahon, 84, of Oelwein, died May 1, 2022, at Unity Point in Waterloo, IA. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.

Rosemary (Brann) Short, 79, died Monday, May 9, 2022. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop.

