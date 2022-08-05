 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Miranda Lynn Held, 20, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo.

Diane L. Zabel, 62, of Sumner, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines Arrangements: Becker & Son Funeral Home, Sumner.

