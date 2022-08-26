 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Phyllis Schachterle, 93, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Iowa Falls.

