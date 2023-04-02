Ralph C. Ackerman, 69, of Shell Rock, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Home.
Matthew J. "Matt" Boyd, 71, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehab. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Home.
Letha (Hofler) Brinkman, 93, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Valley View Nursing Home in Greene. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home & Monument Company.
Geraldine “Gerry” Frisch, 85, of Oelwein, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Arlington Place Assisted Living in Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.
Michael J. Magee, 82, died Thursday, March 30, at NorthCrest Specialty Care. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service.
Donald Dean “Donnie” Mintey Jr., 58, of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at MercyOne – Waterloo. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.
Dakota "Koty" Petalver, 27, of Independence, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Donald O. Price, 93, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 20, 2023, at Story Medical Senior Care in Nevada. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Home.
Dennis Bruce Reimer, 74, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, March 27, 2023, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.
Kenneth R. Schmidtke, 81, of Oelwein, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center in Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.
Jeananne Tharp, 93, of Waterloo, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
