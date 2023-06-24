Leonard Cecil Abkes, 80, of Parkersburg, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at MercyOne – Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo. Arrangements: Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg.

Mary I. Beals, 100, of LaPorte City, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at LaPorte Specialty Care in LaPorte City. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Carolyn G. Bowers, 92, of Sioux City and formerly of Oelwein, died Wednesday evening, June 21, 2023, at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.

Clair Edmund Coughlin, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Martin Suites. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.

Marjorie “Marge” Ann Dietz, 88, of Clarksville and formerly, of Waverly, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Clarksville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.

Jennifer Jo Nelson, 50, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at her home. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

Judy Prideg, 77, Cedar Falls, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Pinnacle Specialty Care, Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.