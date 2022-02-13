COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Nicholas Ronald Dietz, 43, of Nashua, died Monday, February 7, 2022. Arrangements: Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory — Olson Chapel, Nashua.

Elizabeth J. “Betty” Emery, 97, of Oelwein, died Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Accura HealthCare, Cresco. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.

Earl L. Kite, 82, of Jesup, died Thursday, February 10, 2022 at UnityPoint – Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Jesup.

Gaylen “Gay” Kleinschmidt, 85, of Clarksville, died Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.

Charles Lammers, 82, of Manchester, died on Monday, February 7, 2022, in Ames. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.

Jeffrey Allen Leach, 58 of New Hampton, died Thursday, February 10, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City. Arrangements: Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory, New Hampton.

LaFonda Kay Taylor, 69, of Evansdale, died Saturday, February 5, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Falls.

Alleene C Webrand, 94, of Reinbeck, died January 29, 2022. Arrangements: Creps Abels Funeral Home.