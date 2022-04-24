 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

David Michael Cook, 32, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.

Larry Dean Jungling, 74, of Dumont, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Dumont.

Thomas Kline, 74, of La Porte City, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at ProMedica in Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke in La Porte.

Edo Miller, 96, of Allison, died Tuesday, April 20, 2022, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.

Michael R. “Mike” Norris, 69, of Grundy Center, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at home in Grundy Center. Arrangements: Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel.

Cecil “Cec” C. Redding Jr., 95, of Humeston, died Thursday, April 21, 2022. Arrangements: Pierschbacher Funeral Home, Chariton.

Kayleen K. Rouse, 83, of Grundy Center, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital. Arrangements: Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel.

Maxine Siemens, 93, of La Porte City, died Friday, April 22, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo.

Lisa Jolene Wilson, 57, of Waterloo, formerly from Janesville and Des Moines, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.

