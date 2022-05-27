COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Ana Hellia Berinobis, 26, of Waterloo, died Sunday, May 22, 2022. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.
Nancy Hinderaker, 79, of Shell Rock, died Thursday, May 19, at the Shell Rock Health Care Center in Shell Rock. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock.
Richard L. “Dick” Hughson, 81, of Oelwein, died Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.
Charles A. Pech, 92, Lamont, died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Unity Point St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes, Winthrop & Lamont.
