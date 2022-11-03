COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Bonnie Jean Brown, 72, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.
Lois E. Oberbroeckling, 88, died Monday, November 1, 2022 at Grand Meadow Assisted Living. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.
Renea Roster, 68, died Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Pinnacle Specialty Care, Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home, Vinton.
Donald D. “Don” Ziegler, 75, of Sumner, formerly of Oelwein, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Community Memorial Hospital, Sumner. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
