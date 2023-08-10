Harry James Jungling, 85, of Bristow, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the Sheffield Care Center. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.
Mila Marie Daman, 90, of Des Moines formerly of Cedar Falls, died Monday, August 7, 2023 at Fleur Heights Care Center, Des Moines. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Marian E. Krogmann, 85, of Masonville, IA, died on Monday, August 7, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, IA. Arrangements with Reiff Family Center FUneral Home & Crematory, Independence, IA.
LeRoy James Beving, 94, of Wellsburg, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Maple Manor Village. Arrangements: Engelkes-Abels Funeral & Cremation Service.
Roger L. Kane passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Oelwein Healthcare.Woods Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.