Harry James Jungling, 85, of Bristow, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the Sheffield Care Center. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.

Mila Marie Daman, 90, of Des Moines formerly of Cedar Falls, died Monday, August 7, 2023 at Fleur Heights Care Center, Des Moines. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.

Marian E. Krogmann, 85, of Masonville, IA, died on Monday, August 7, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, IA. Arrangements with Reiff Family Center FUneral Home & Crematory, Independence, IA.

LeRoy James Beving, 94, of Wellsburg, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Maple Manor Village. Arrangements: Engelkes-Abels Funeral & Cremation Service.

Roger L. Kane passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Oelwein Healthcare.Woods Funeral Home is assisting the family.