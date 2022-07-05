 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Wilma J. Buhr, 90, of Cedar Falls, formerly Waterloo, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Cottages of Western Home Communities. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.

