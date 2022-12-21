COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Donald D. “Donnie” Griffith, 66, died Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Pillar of Cedar Valley, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Home at Tower Park.
Lori Ann Jackson, 55, of Waterloo, died Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic/Methodist Campus. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Marjorie Jean Kowalsky, 88, of La Porte City, died Friday, December 16, 2022, at Mercy One ICU in West Des Moines. Arrangements: Locke in La Porte City.
Ronald N. Schulz, 88, of Hansell, died Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Sheffield Care Center. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Hampton.
Jack T. Umhoefer, 78, of Independence, died Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center, Independence. Arrangements: White Funeral Home of Independence.
