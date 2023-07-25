Ruth Staton, 91, of Olathe, Kansas and formerly of Oelwein, Iowa, died peacefully following a battle with cancer on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at her home in Olathe, Kansas with family at her side.Funeral services are pending with the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Kenneth Charles Grigg, 71 years old of Jesup, IA, died, Friday, July 21, 2023, at his home.Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, with burial at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup, IA.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.