COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  •

Darlene Ann Peters, 92, of Dysart died Monday, August 22, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. Arrangements: Overton Funeral Home, Dysart.

Connie L. Serra, 85, of Oelwein died Monday, August 22, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.

