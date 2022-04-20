COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Gerald “Jerry” Frederick Amfahr, 89, of Jesup, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Jesup.
Willard F. Haldy, 91, of Traer, died Sunday, April 17, 2022 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Harry B. Koenigsberg, 92, formerly of Sheffield, died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his home in Hampton. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Hampton.
Michael A. Petersen, 76, of Reinbeck, died Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Arrangements: Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck.
Etta M. Wright, 87, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Walker, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at Living Center West in Cedar Rapids. Arrangements: White Funeral Home of Independence.
