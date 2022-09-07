 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Timothy “Smitty” Joseph Schmit, 68, of Waterloo, died Monday, September 5, 2022, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service.

