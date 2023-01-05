 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Julie A. “Jellybean” Evans, 41, of Westgate, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.

Judy Ann Manley, 83, of Waterloo, died Monday, January 2, 2023 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.

Vicki Lynn Olmstead, 75, of Evansdale, died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at home Arrangements: Locke at Garden View Chapel.

Robert Ray “Bob” Olson, 95, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Western Home Communities-The Suites. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

Evelyn E. Pettit, 82, of Waterloo, died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Locke on 4th.

William “Willie” Smith Jr., 76, of Waterloo, died Friday, December 30, 2022, in Nashville, TN. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.

