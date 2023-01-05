COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Julie A. “Jellybean” Evans, 41, of Westgate, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.
Judy Ann Manley, 83, of Waterloo, died Monday, January 2, 2023 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Vicki Lynn Olmstead, 75, of Evansdale, died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at home Arrangements: Locke at Garden View Chapel.
Robert Ray “Bob” Olson, 95, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Western Home Communities-The Suites. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.
Evelyn E. Pettit, 82, of Waterloo, died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Locke on 4th.
William “Willie” Smith Jr., 76, of Waterloo, died Friday, December 30, 2022, in Nashville, TN. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.