John D. Britt, 86, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.
Norma Jean Hemry, age 81, of Ossian, IA, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023, at her home. Arrangements: Helms Funeral Home, Decorah.
Clark Jay Lasley, 67, of Tama, died Monday, July 3, 2023 at his home. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Beatrice “Bea” Timp, 96, of Calmar, died on Monday, July 3, 2023, at the Ossian Senior Hospice Nursing Home in Ossian. Arrangements: Helms Funeral Home, Decorah.
Gloria Tjabring, 85, of Geneva, died Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Rock Creek Senior Living in Ankeny. Arrangements: Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls.
Shain Leonard Zigler, 46, of Swisher, died Friday, June 30, 2023 at Unity Point Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
