COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Lori Jean Elliott Bahe, 60, of Dunkerton, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.

Mary Brogan, 74, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.

Mari M. Eitel, 66, of Maynard, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Maynard.

Arthur H. Gadbois, 96, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, November 21, 2022, at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

Eugene “Jim” Garthoff, 89, of Elk Run Heights, died Saturday, November 26, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.

Robert Johnson, 84, of Iowa Falls, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Iowa Falls.

Harvin D. Meyer, 86, of Wellsburg, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Arrangements: Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Doyen Chapel.

Mary V. Necas, 75, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, November 25, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.

Ronald “Ronnie” Peters, 88, of La Porte City died Friday, November 25, 2022, at La Porte City Specialty Care. Arrangements: Locke at La Porte City.

Jordan Todd “Bones” Rathbone, 32, of Dubuque, formerly of Readlyn, died Monday, November 21, 2022, in Dubuque. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Readlyn.

Donald “Don” E. Roeder, 83, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waverly, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.

Dr. Charles Roudebush, DDS, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, November 21, 2022, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

Doris Marie Schmitt, 80, of Waterloo, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her home. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.

Edward Stephen Vesely, 83, of Toledo, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Iowa River Hospice Home, Marshalltown. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Arlene M. Zumbach, 84, of Robins, formerly of Independence, died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at home. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.