COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Betty Blohm, 94, of Dumont, died Sunday, October 23, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Dumont.

Christine K. Suckow, 60, of Swisher, formerly of Oelwein, died Monday, October 24, 2022 at Hope Hospice Home in Cape Coral, Florida. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

