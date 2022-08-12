COURIER DEATH NOTICES -- USE THIS

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Daroline Buehner, 97, of Waverly, died on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Waverly Health Center. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home

Nadine M. Cook Hines, 94, Independence, died on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center. Arrangement: White Funeral Home of Independence

Shirley Ann Williams Franklin of The Willows of Marshalltown, died on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo

