COURIER DEATH NOTICES -- USE THIS

Mary Daroline Buehner, 97, of Waverly, died on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Waverly Health Center. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
Nadine M. Cook Hines, 94, Independence, died on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center. Arrangement: White Funeral Home of Independence
Shirley Ann Williams Franklin of The Willows of Marshalltown, died on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo
