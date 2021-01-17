Cory M. Reuter, 41, of Waterloo, died January 14, 2021 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.
Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel; Private family graveside services will be held with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo; Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com, cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
