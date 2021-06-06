 Skip to main content
Coleen Adell Aneweer
Coleen Adell Aneweer

PARKERSBURG-Coleen Adell Aneweer, 84, of Parkersburg, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at her home in Parkersburg, of natural causes.

Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Unity Point Hospice in Waterloo.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.

