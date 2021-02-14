 Skip to main content
Cleo E. Provin
Cleo E. Provin

Waterloo – Cleo E. Provin, 73, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at his home. There will be an obituary at a later date.

Parrott & Wood is assisting the family with arrangements 319-232-3235.

