Chris Warren Gonzales, 67, died on December 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses or the National Parks Conservation Association in honor of Chris. To see a full obituary, leave condolence messages, and view the memorial service, see www.allnuttftcollins.com.

